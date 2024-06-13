Can I get broadband with free gifts?

Competition in the broadband deals market is fierce, so many providers will try to incentivise you to use their service by throwing in a freebie or two. You should always look for them when comparing broadband packages, as they can turn an otherwise bog-standard deal into a worthy one.

What free gifts are available with broadband packages?

If you’re willing to shop around, there are some great perks added to broadband packages, including:

Reward cards

Reward cards function like prepaid credit cards or gift cards. Money is loaded onto them, and you can use them at any of a set list of retailers.

Cash back

Cash back is pretty simple. If you sign up for a broadband deal that offers cash back as a reward, you’ll get the amount specified, in cash, in your bank account, sometime after your connection has been set up and confirmed. That’s it. All you need to do is keep an eye out for when you’re able to claim your reward.

Vouchers

You can occasionally receive vouchers or e-vouchers from retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis. These function like reward cards but are restricted to a single retailer.

Free gadgets and tech

Free gifts are harder to come by these days, but you could still get lucky and find offers for free headphones, mobile phones, laptops, TVs, or even games consoles. These rare gifts are more likely to come around on Black Friday, so make sure you’re on the lookout at the end of November if you want one.

Promotional offers

Providers will often offer discounts on certain aspects of your package during promotional periods. They aren’t technically gifts, but they can include waiving your delivery fees or offering broadband with no upfront cost.

There are two things to keep in mind when it comes to these kinds of offers:

First, they’re generally time sensitive, so make sure you sign up and claim your offer in time

Second, if the offer includes a free device, you should make sure that you’re actually getting a good deal and that it wouldn’t be cheaper to get a different broadband deal and buy the device separately

Which broadband providers offer free gifts?

Several providers add incentives to their broadband packages. The gifts and the packages that include them may be subject to change, but typical gifts offered by providers include:

BT Broadband: known for its BT reward card offerings, which can be used in any store that takes Mastercard. It has also been known to offer vouchers from retailers such as Amazon

Sky Broadband: has often offered prepaid cards, vouchers and free tech as part of its broadband and TV bundle deals

Plusnet: offers broadband packages that usually come with a preloaded Plusnet Reward Card, which can be used online or in high street stores that accept Mastercard

TalkTalk: has been known to offer cash back, reward cards and vouchers with its broadband packages in the past, alongside free tech offers, such as an Amazon Echo Dot

Vodafone: has offered cash back in the past, as well as free gifts such as 24-month subscriptions to Apple TV

Is it worth paying more for broadband to get a free gift?

When you compare broadband providers, you should look at the total cost of any broadband contract, among other factors. A package offering a £100 gift card may sound enticing, but if the total cost over the length of the contract is more than £100 higher than a similar contract, then it’s probably not worth it in the long run.

As always, consider all the factors that make up any broadband package, including the contract length, broadband speed and, of course, the price.

How do I claim my free gift?

Your free gift won’t be confirmed until you’ve finalised your purchase and have your connection up and running. It’s best to make sure you’ve read all the terms and conditions to understand how to claim your gift. It’s very common to have to wait 30-90 days after your broadband connection is live. You can usually claim your gift by filling out a form on your new broadband provider’s website. The gift will either be sent to you in the post or emailed to you.