Can I get broadband with free gifts?

Competition in the broadband deals market is fierce, so many providers will try to incentivise you to use their service by throwing in a freebie or two. You should always look for them when comparing broadband packages, as they can turn an otherwise bog-standard deal into a worthy one.
If you’re willing to shop around, there are some great perks added to broadband packages, including:
Reward cards function like prepaid credit cards or gift cards. Money is loaded onto them, and you can use them at any of a set list of retailers.
Cash back is pretty simple. If you sign up for a broadband deal that offers cash back as a reward, you’ll get the amount specified, in cash, in your bank account, sometime after your connection has been set up and confirmed. That’s it. All you need to do is keep an eye out for when you’re able to claim your reward.
You can occasionally receive vouchers or e-vouchers from retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis. These function like reward cards but are restricted to a single retailer.
Free gifts are harder to come by these days, but you could still get lucky and find offers for free headphones, mobile phones, laptops, TVs, or even games consoles. These rare gifts are more likely to come around on Black Friday, so make sure you’re on the lookout at the end of November if you want one.
Providers will often offer discounts on certain aspects of your package during promotional periods. They aren’t technically gifts, but they can include waiving your delivery fees or offering broadband with no upfront cost.
There are two things to keep in mind when it comes to these kinds of offers:
Several providers add incentives to their broadband packages. The gifts and the packages that include them may be subject to change, but typical gifts offered by providers include:
When you compare broadband providers, you should look at the total cost of any broadband contract, among other factors. A package offering a £100 gift card may sound enticing, but if the total cost over the length of the contract is more than £100 higher than a similar contract, then it’s probably not worth it in the long run.
As always, consider all the factors that make up any broadband package, including the contract length, broadband speed and, of course, the price.
Your free gift won’t be confirmed until you’ve finalised your purchase and have your connection up and running. It’s best to make sure you’ve read all the terms and conditions to understand how to claim your gift. It’s very common to have to wait 30-90 days after your broadband connection is live. You can usually claim your gift by filling out a form on your new broadband provider’s website. The gift will either be sent to you in the post or emailed to you.