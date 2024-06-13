NOW Entertainment Membership explained

The NOW TV Entertainment Membership – formally called the NOW TV Entertainment Pass – is a TV service that you can buy as a standalone product or as part of a NOW Broadband package. In this guide, we explain how much it costs and which channels are included, as well as answer some of the top questions people have about buying and using a subscription.

How much is a NOW TV Entertainment Membership?

New members get access to a NOW TV Entertainment Membership for just £6.99 for the first six months, rising to £9.99 a month thereafter. You can also get it on a rolling monthly contract for £9.99 per month, leaving you free to cancel at any time.

There’s also an upgraded version of the pass called the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema Membership, which includes all the same channels as the base package, as well as access to the latest films and Sky Originals for £13.99 per month for the first six months, rising to £19.98 after.

Alternatively, you can add the NOW TV Entertainment Membership to your existing broadband package for £6.99 a month (rising to £9.99 after the first six months). If you’re not an existing customer, you can get a broadband and TV bundle deal. The pricing on this deal can be confusing; for example, if you take out a Now Broadband Fab Fibre contract (offering average download speeds of 36Mbps), you’ll pay £21 for your broadband until 4 July 2025, plus £6.99 for the Entertainment Membership (rising to £9.99 after the first six months). From July 2025, the broadband price increases to £24 per month, then after the 12-month minimum term, the service auto-renews at £38.50 per month.

Which channels are included in the NOW TV Entertainment Membership?

The NOW TV Entertainment Membership comes with the following popular live channels:

Sky Showcase (previously Sky One)

Sky Max

Sky Arts

Sky Atlantic

Sky Comedy

Sky Crime

Sky Documentaries

Sky History

Sky Nature

Sky Witness

Comedy Central

Alibi

Gold

MTV

Sky Sci-Fi

Sky Kids

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

Nicktoons

In addition to all these channels, you’ll also get access to box sets from Milkshake!, CBeebies and CBBC, plus on-demand shows for all channels except Cartoonito.

Although it doesn’t require a NOW TV Membership for access (except from a PC or a Mac), you’ll find Sky News in the Entertainment section. Sky News is available on most supported devices (excluding EE TV and Apple TV 3rd gen). You can access Sky News through the TV guide if you have a BT TV or YouView box, but you won’t be able to access it through the NOW TV app.

NOW TV updates its catch-up shows every week, so there are always new TV shows and box sets available to view on demand.

Can I use my Entertainment Membership in full HD with NOW TV Boost?

NOW TV Boost allows you to watch all the live channels with your Entertainment Membership with enhanced sound and picture quality. You’ll enjoy your shows on up to three devices at once in full 1080p HD, with the addition of beautiful Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

Additionally, selected box sets can also be viewed in full 1080p HD, with more being added every month. If a particular show is available in full HD, you’ll see the “HD” and “5.1” symbols next to it.

You’ll get a seven-day free trial of Boost when you take out a new Entertainment or Entertainment & Cinema Membership, but note this additional service will auto-renew for an extra £6 per month on top of your membership price unless you cancel before the trial ends.

What do I need in order to get a NOW TV Entertainment Membership?

Accessing NOW TV’s Entertainment Membership is easy. First, you’ll need a NOW TV account. Second, you’ll need a broadband connection with a minimum download speed of 2.5Mbps for a smooth viewing experience. And third, you’ll need a compatible device (compatible devices are listed here).

If your broadband connection isn’t quite up to scratch to view NOW TV’s Entertainment Membership comfortably, have no fear. Just use our price comparison tool to compare broadband deals, and you’ll be able to upgrade your connection at the best possible price so you can get viewing as soon as possible.

How to cancel a NOW TV Entertainment Membership

If, for some reason, you aren’t blown away by NOW TV’s Entertainment Membership, you can cancel it at any time.

Just log on to the NOW TV website, go to “NOW Membership” and select “Cancel Membership” next to the Entertainment Membership. Then, all you do is follow the steps shown on your screen and your Membership will be cancelled for you.

NOW TV Entertainment Membership for new customers

If you don’t already have an account with NOW TV, then you’ll need to sign up before you can get your Membership. Just go to NOWTV.com, select “TV Membership” and click on “Pick your experience” before selecting the membership you’d like. You’ll be prompted to set up a new account during the checkout process.

NOW TV Entertainment Membership for existing customers

Existing NOW TV customers can get instant access to the Entertainment Membership by going to “NOW Membership” in “My Account”. Click on “Add Membership” and follow the prompts.

NOW TV Entertainment Membership for BT customers

If you’re a BT broadband customer and don’t have an Entertainment Membership as part of your package, you can easily add one as a bolt-on. Go to “My Account”, select “NOW Membership”, “Add Membership” and follow the prompts. The price will be included as part of your monthly bill with BT.