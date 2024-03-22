Onestream broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Despite being one of the smaller broadband providers in the UK, Onestream still offers some of the best broadband deals, with its prices starting as low as £19 per month. With top speeds of 900Mbps, Onestream is a great option for those after an ultrafast connection, but there is still the option to go as low as 45Mbps if you’re hoping to save money.
To get a better understanding of Onestream broadband, our expert team has broken down everything you need to know about the company, from broadband types to all the available deals.
One of the biggest benefits of Onestream broadband is its massive variety in terms of speeds. It is one of the fastest broadband providers in the country, with its top speeds reaching 900Mbps. Here are some of the best Onestream broadband deals available right now.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price
|Extras (included in cost)
|Setup costs
|Onestream Fibre 55
|45Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£19/m
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£0
|Onestream Fibre 80
|67Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£20/m
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£10
|Supreme Full Fibre 80
|62Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£20/m
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£10
|Supreme Full Fibre 115
|100Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£27.45/m
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£10
|Supreme Full Fibre 220
|200Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£30.95/m
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£10
|Supreme Full Fibre 550
|500Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£33.95/m
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£10
|Hyperstream Full Fibre 1000
|900Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£34.95
|One month free trial of McAfee Multi Access, two month free trial of Onestream Assured
|£10
Types of broadband
Onestream offers a mixture of fibre and full fibre broadband to eligible customers. It does this by using a mixture of FTTC and FTTP, which uses, at least in part, fibre optic cables to deliver fast and reliable speeds.
Fewer households are eligible for the company’s full fibre deals, as this is highly dependent on region. According to Onestream, only 23 per cent of the UK can get full fibre speeds, so you will need to check your postcode using the postcode checker at the top of this screen to ensure you are eligible.
Broadband speeds
Onestream offers a healthy mixture of fibre and full fibre speeds, allowing each resident some flexibility when it comes to picking the right package. The highest speeds available from Onestream is 900Mbps, which is one of the fastest broadband packages available.
It’s important to remember that the speeds available to you will vary depending on where you live. Knowing your current broadband speed is crucial to knowing what speeds you need when switching deals, as you may find that your current provider isn’t delivering its advertised speeds.
Packages
If you’re hoping to splash out on a broadband and TV package, then you may need to look elsewhere; Onestream does not offer any additional TV services – whether that be extra channels or a streaming service subscription – but it does offer broadband and phone deals.
While you cannot sign up for a traditional landline service from Onestream, you can opt for a Digital Voice service. You can see a breakdown of the various Digital Voice services below, and keep in mind that these services can be added to any existing broadband package.
|Phone package
|Price
|Terms
|PhoneLine+ Pay As You Go
|£6.50/m
|No inclusive calling allowance, pay per minute for calls
|PhoneLine+ 250
|£7.50/m
|250-minute calling allowance for calls to UK landlines and mobiles
|PhoneLine+ 750
|£10/m
|750-minute calling allowance for calls to UK landlines and mobiles
|PhoneLine+ Unlimited
|£12.50/m
|Unlimited calls to mobiles and landlines, unlimited calls to UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand
Perks and benefits
Some of Onestream’s deals are exclusive to new customers, however, one of the biggest perks of joining Onestream is its two free trials; with every broadband package, customers are privy to one free month of McAfee Multi Access and two months free of Onestream Assured.
Onestream Assured provides customers with further care, reducing the waiting time to just one day whenever you encounter a technical issue. It also provides customers with cover against unexpected engineering fees when faults are found in their homes. McAfee Multi Access offers further protection from spam, malware and viruses on various smart equipment, including laptops and smartphones.
Keep in mind that once the free trial period is over, you will be charged a fee if you do not cancel the service. Onestream Assured comes in at an additional £4.95 per month, with McAfee Multi Access costing £34.95 every year.
Knowing all the advantages of partnering with a new broadband provider is crucial. Here are some of the biggest benefits that come with Onestream broadband:
You should also inform yourself of all the downsides that can come with a new broadband provider, as you may find that the disadvantages outweigh the advantages. Here are some of the pitfalls you should expect when working with Onestream broadband:
One of the biggest feathers in Onestream’s cap is its wide range of broadband speeds. As you can see from the table below, you have the choice between seven different speeds, ranging from superfast to ultrafast.
|Onestream broadband package
|Average download speed
|Onestream Fibre 55
|45Mbps
|Onestream Fibre 80
|67Mbps
|Supreme Full Fibre 80
|62Mbps
|Supreme Full Fibre 115
|100Mbps
|Supreme Full Fibre 220
|200Mbps
|Supreme Full Fibre 550
|500Mbps
|Hyperstream Full Fibre 1000
|900Mbps
You should remember that Onestream’s fastest package is not available to all households in the UK. You may also find that your postcode is eligible for fibre deals and not full fibre, which is important to keep in mind if you’re looking for an ultrafast deal.
Checking all the broadband providers in your area is the best way to ensure you’re getting the best prices, speeds and packages for your needs.
Switching broadband providers can feel like a daunting task, but following our simple step-by-step guide makes it a lot easier to understand.
Deducing what broadband package is right for you comes down to a couple of key factors; here are some aspects you must consider to better understand if Onestream broadband is right for you.
Onestream is rated favourably on Trustpilot, with an overall rating of 3.9 stars out of five from over 14,800 reviews. Many of the positive reviews mention effective customer service, exclusive new customer deals and affordable pricing. Some of the more negative testimonials note non-transparent pricing and issues with the provided router.
New customers to Onestream are privy to some exclusive broadband deals, as well as one month free of McAfee Multi Access and two months free of Onestream Assured.
While some of Onestream’s offerings can be considered no upfront cost broadband deals, its Full Fibre packages usually come with a £10 fee. Moreover, the company does issue cancellation fees if you terminate your contract before it officially ends, however, these charges seem to be on a case-by-case basis.