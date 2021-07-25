Fresh floods in central China as typhoon heads towards east coast

Typhoon In-fa hit China’s east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday, after airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.

The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the national weather agency. It forecast rainfall of 250-350 millimeters (10-14 inches).

The typhoon was packing winds of 155 kilometers (95 miles) per hour and gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph) when it dumped rain on Taiwan. It knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported.