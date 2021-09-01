The Dixie Fire continues to rage in northern California and has consumed some 800,000 acres of land in its path thus far.

In the above video, you can see the blaze torching trees on a hill in Red Clover Valley while cows idly graze in the foreground.

As it stands, the Dixie Fire is around 50 per cent contained as local fire crews struggle to deal with multiple wildfires at once caused by the hot and dry conditions in the state recently.