Boat appears to ‘fly’ across water thanks to new electric engines

Candela has claimed they have made “all other boats obsolete” as they launched new hydrofoil boats that appear to fly over the water.

Using new electric engines, the boat’s hull is lifted out of the water, decreasing drag and allowing greater speeds.

The range boasts zero emissions, zero noise, and zero vibrations, and claim the craft “breaks existing rules and sets the new ones.”

Footage shows the boats speeding past the Golden Gate bridge, appearing to soar above the water’s surface.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.