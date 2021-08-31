Extinction Rebellion activists blocked London Bridge on Tuesday, parking a bus in the middle of a road approaching the bridge. Footage taken from a nearby high-rise shows police in high-vis jackets surrounding the protesters, while a long queue of buses has formed on the bridge.

“Officers are on scene actively engaging with those assembled at London Bridge,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. “Specially trained officers are working to safely remove those who have attached themselves to the vehicle and the road.”