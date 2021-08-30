Around 200 Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered outside the Science Museum in London to protest against oil giant Shell sponsoring an exhibition about greenhouse gases.

The activist group has criticised the museum for taking funding from the oil giant for the "Our Future Planet" exhibition, which opened on May 19 and runs until September.

Demonstrators waved flags, banged on steel drums and blew whistles as they listened to scientists explain the effects fossil fuels have on the planet.

Extinction Rebellion have targetted a number of other landmarks across London in recent days.