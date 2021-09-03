Video footage shows the moment Extinction Rebellion protesters are removed by police at JP Morgan demonstration.

Dozens of medical staff, including doctors, surgeons and anesthetists, gathered outside the investment bank headquarters in London calling on it to divest from fossil fuels.

Protesters were seen lying on the floor while others stood behind a giant banner reading ‘stop funding fossil fuels’ before being removed by Metropolitan Police.

The protest comes on the tenth day of the ongoing Impossible Rebellion which is a series of protests by Extinction Rebellion and related groups on environmental issues.