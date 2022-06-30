Activist halts felling of 600-year-old oak tree by camping in hammock 50ft high

An Extinction Rebellion activist has halted the felling of a 600-year-old oak tree by camping 50ft high in its branches.

The man is vowing to stay there “as long as necessary” having set up a hammock high above the ground.

He has already been up there for two days and is refusing to come down, meaning tree surgeons cannot start their work.

The tree, which is the last remnants of an ancient wood that stood near Peterborough, was due to be cut down on Wednesday (29 June).

