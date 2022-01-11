Farm owner feeds Christmas trees to alpacas in attempt to recycle them

A farm owner has found a novel way of recycling Christmas trees by feeding them to her herd of alpacas.

Charlotte Traynor came up with a creative way of getting rid of winter spruces after she gave her 42-strong herd her own tree a few years ago.

She had read in an article that the Nordic pines were a useful dietary supplement and were thrilled when the animals, native to South America, devoured their prickly needles.

After putting out a request on social media, scores of locals answered her call and donated unwanted trees.

