Florida resident paddleboards down flooded road with her dog

A Florida resident was seen paddleboarding down a flooded road with her dog after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Clearwater Police Department shared footage of the woman calmy paddling down the street, as another person is seen wading through water in the background.

“Navigating the waters of Idalia,” the police department wrote, captioning the clip.

Idalia slammed into Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane on Wednesday morning, before losing power as it moved inland through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

As many as 97,000 homes were still without power in the Sunshine State on Friday morning.