Shocking aerial footage showed the amount of abandoned tents and random rubbish that was leftover after the recent Reading music festival.

One of the biggest festivals to have taken place in the UK since the pandemic began, it would seem the tired old tradition of not packing up your tent and leaving it for the security personnel to clean up certainly isn’t dead.

This year’s event was headlined by the likes of Post Malone, Stormzy as well as Liam Gallagher across three days of live music.