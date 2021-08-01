Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bomber planes and five helicopters battle to put out a forest fire in Greece that has so far destroyed around 20 homes.

Five villages have been evacuated and eight people hospitalised with burns and respiratory problems since the fire broke out early on July 31 near Patras, in the Peloponnese.

Meteorologists have issued further warnings of another heatwave ahead. Temperatures in Greece have reached 39 degrees Celsius, 102 degrees Fahrenheit, in recent days.

Five water-dropping planes and four helicopters were used to fight the blaze outside the Stamata area, which was 18 miles northeast of the Greek capital.