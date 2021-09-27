The above video shows a husband and wife’s amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in Tonga , in the South Pacific.

David Edgar, 32 and his wife Alice, 33 were diving in the beautiful crystal-clear waters off the islands of Tonga when they encountered the three humpback whales.

As you can see, the smallest of the three got very curious about Alice, and almost seemed to be synchronised swimming with her for a moment. Whales are known to be very inquisitive creatures, and are often as interested with us as we are with them.