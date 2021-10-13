Insulate Britain continued their protest Wednesday (13 October), blocking traffic near Dartford Crossing which is a key route for hauliers in east London .

The environmental group was met with some stiff resistance from drivers in the area, with some of them proceeding to attempt to drag the protesters from their position by their backpacks.

One man was seen ripping the banners from the environmental activists, while others angrily shouted at them for the reasoning behind the protest.