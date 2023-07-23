Ice and water flows through streets of Italian town after freak hail storm

Footage shows ice and water flowing through the streets of an Italian town after violent thunderstorms in the Milan area on Friday 21 July.

At least 110 people were injured in the hailstorm, which struck a region of northern Italy and caused water to run through the streets of Seregno.

Hailstones of up to 10 cm in diameter pelted the area of Veneto, according to regional president Luca Zaia.

A tornado was also spotted tearing through a suburb of Milan on Friday.