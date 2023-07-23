Tornado tears through Milan suburb as extreme weather sweeps Italy

Footage shows what appeared to be a small tornado in the Gessate area of Lombardy, about 20 miles north-east of Milan, on Friday morning (21 July).

Local media reported what was variously described as a “tornado” or “whirlwind” in the municipality.

Residents filmed the arrival of the unusual weather event between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Gessate.

In Bubbiano, a suburb in south-west Milan, a van was swept into a canal by the high winds, with the driver reportedly managing to escape from the vehicle.

The twister was spotted amid freak weather in Italy, where tennis-ball sized hail hammered Venice and other northern areas earlier this week.