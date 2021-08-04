Emergency crews continue to fight wildfires in central Italy as they battle to control hundreds of flare-ups close to the city of Pescara.

While the situation has been largely contained, firefighters have been assessing the damage of the blazes and the risk of future breakouts in the area.

“There were very high flames, very tough to put out,” Ortona fire chief, Antonino Di Vincenzo said.

“It’s been difficult because we’ve had three months with no rain and the terrain is so dry, we haven’t seen such weather in a very long time.”