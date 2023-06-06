Climate protesters shut down Senator Joe Manchin’s keynote speech at a Semafor event in a protest against fossil fuels.

A group of activists from ‘Climate Defiance’ stood up and blocked the stage chanting “Dirty deal”, after the senator secured support for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the latest debt ceiling legislation. Critics say the planned fracked gas pipeline would cut through the Appalachian Trail, national forests and release damaging carbon emissions.

The group says they aim to use peaceful civil disobedience to call for the end of fossil fuels and to elevate climate change to the top of the political agenda.