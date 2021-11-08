More than a dozen rats have been discovered in Estonia with their tails tied together in an “extremely rare rat king” sighting.

Johan Uibopuu filmed the creepy discovery, which is said to be an omen of an impending plague, in his mother’s chicken coop in Tartu.

In the video, 13 rats, two of which were already dead are seen tied together by their tails.

The rodents are seen struggling to free themselves as they attempt to flee.

A rat king is a collection of rats whose tails are intertwined and bound together by one of several reasons.

