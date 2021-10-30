A car was swept into a children’s playpark after severe flooding hit Scotland on Thursday.

Footage shows the vehicle jammed against a small bridge in Burnbraes park, South Lanarkshire, as water rushes past it.

Vicki Green, who captured the video, speculated that the driver attempted to cross the small river - which had burst its banks - before getting stuck.

“The car has maybe tried to cross the little ford over the burn. People are saying it tried to drive over that and has been washed right down the river,” she explained.

