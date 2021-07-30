Snow can be seen falling on Brazilian streets in a rare cold snap for the country which has hit its southernmost regions in recent days.

At least 43 cities registered snow or freezing rain late on Wednesday (28 July), according to information from Climatempo, a Brazilian weather service.

In Sao Joaquim in Santa Catarina state, trees were seen weighing heavy with frost and icicles – as the rare cold weather event proves popular with locals who were seen building snowmen and having snowball fights in other parts of the country.