Footage from inside the Texas State Capitol shows its hallways covered in ankle-deep water as flooding closed the building to visitors on Sunday afternoon. Water reportedly leaked into the building through skylights as a major rainstorm battered the state capital Austin.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter as crews were filmed suctioning the water as part of a clean-up effort.

Another clip shows water spouting from the floor of a gymnasium at UT Austin, forcing the university to shutter the facility.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Austin on Sunday.