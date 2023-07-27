Ice covers road in Germany as extreme weather hits country

Footage shows ice covering a road in Norderstedt, near Hamburg, on Monday (24 July) amid widespread storms in Germany.

The German Meteorological Service (Deutscher Wetterdienst) warned that heavy gusts of wind, heavy rain, and hail were predicted.

Local media reported that the fire service had to be called out 70 times on Monday in the severe weather - 16 times because of fallen trees, branches, and other debris.

According to comments from emergency services cited by the Hamburger Abendblatt, no injuries were reported.