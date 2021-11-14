Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson hailed the “truly historic” Glasgow climate pact as “game-changing”.

He said that the Cop26 summit was a “decisive shift in the world’s approach to tackling climate emissions, a clear roadmap to limiting global temperature to 1.5C and marking the beginning of the end of coal power.”

Mr Johnson claimed the “world is heading in the right direction” with the projected temperature rise at “around 2C”.

