Watch live as Lord Lebedev and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discuss Africa's role in stopping climate change

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Lord Lebedev are convening at Cop26 to discuss the global importance of protecting Africa’s carbon-rich natural landscapes.

The high-level event will discuss how private and public sector investment in these crucial carbon sinks is vital to combatting the climate crisis.

It is being staged by the Republic of Kenya and The Independent along with the international conservation NGO Space for Giants, which created the Giants Club forum, bringing together leadership to support nature conservation in Africa.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.