Protesters dressed as Pikachu have gathered opposite the Cop26 conference as climate protests continue in Glasgow.

The giant Pokemon were demanding an end to Japan’s support for coal power and joined the No Coal Japan coalition.

Several demonstrations have taken place in the Scottish city including an Extinction Rebellion protest that led to five arrests.

However, no arrests were made with the peaceful Pokemon who walked around the town centre handing out leaflets and taking photos.

