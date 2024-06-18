Adele stops to meet ‘mini Adele’ during Las Vegas performance

Adele stopped to meet a fan dubbed “mini Adele” as she performed during her Las Vegas residency on Saturday 15 June.

In adorable footage, the young girl, named Valentina, is seen waiting patiently as Adele makes her way around the venue, singing “When We Were Young”.

The singer smiles, says “Hi” and compliments the child’s dress before posing for a photo - all without breaking song.

“Needless to say Valentina and I had our dream come true! Unforgettable night with my little love,” her mother Alexandra wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.