Inspiration for ITV drama Alan Bates denounces Paula Vennells for keeping CBE

The real-life Alan Bates, who inspired Mr Bates vs The Post Office, has slammed Paula Vennells for keeping her CBE (3 January).

Mrs Vennells was the Post Office’s CEO from 2012 to 2019 when a scandal that wrongfully accused over 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses of theft and fraud occurred.

“Paula Vennells still hangs on to her CBE for ‘Services to Post Office’. If it had been to disservices to Post Office I could understand it,” Mr Bates told BBC Breakfast.

“She’s ruined a major British institution all by herself, under her stewardship,” he added.