Amy Dowden shines in poignant Strictly Remembrance Day dance

Amy Dowden stole the show in a poignant Strictly Come Dancing Remembrance Day dance as she continues her recovery from a second mastectomy.

The professional dancer graced the stage in a pre-recorded performance for Sunday’s results show (9 November), alongside The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment to Sam Fender's track 'Remember My Name'.

Fans took to social media to praise the performance, with one stating: “Love seeing Amy in the performance. I am sobbing.”

The 35-year-old is recovering at home following her second mastectomy earlier this month.