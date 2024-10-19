Independent TV
Watch: Andrew Garfield confides in Elmo about ‘missing’ mother following death
A new Andrew Garfield video has gone virla after the actor appeared to confide in Sesame Street’s Elmo about the death of his mother.
The 41-year-old lost Lynn Garfield to pancreatic cancer in 2019.
“When I miss her I remember it’s because she made me so happy, I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time”, he tells the character, as the two talk about grief, in a clip encouraging fans to “check in” on each other.
He adds: “Elmo was my mummy’s favourite.”
