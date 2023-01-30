Annie Wersching: Tributes paid after Vampire Diaries actor dies aged 45

Tributes have poured in for Vampire Diaries star Annie Wersching, who has died at the age of 45.

Wersching died on Sunday, 29 January, following a cancer diagnosis, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press.

The actor was also well known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the TV series 24 and for providing the voice for Tess in video game The Last of Us.

Abigail Spencer, who starred in science-fiction series Timeless with Wersching, wrote on Twitter: “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.