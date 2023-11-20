Jump to content

Ant and Dec crack joke about GB News in I’m a Celebrity’s opening episode

00:23

Oliver Browning | 1700466873

Ant and Dec take dig at GB News in I’m a Celebrity’s opening episode

Ant and Dec poked fun at GB News during the opening episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday night (19 November).

The presenters wasted no time in discussing former UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s decision to enter the jungle - “apologising” to viewers of his TV show.

“Nigel now, not just known for his controversial political career, he’s also got his own show on GB News. Of course, he won’t be presenting that show over the next three weeks,” Dec said.

“So we’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to all of GB News viewers... Sorry Keith, sorry Linda!”

Josie Gibson also took a swipe at Farage as the pair met in the Australian Outback.

