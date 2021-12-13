I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly repeatedly mocked Boris Johnson throughout the season with not-so-subtle digs.

The duo made repeated digs at the prime minister over the last few weeks Mr Johnson and his staff were accused of breaking Covid rules by attending Christmas parties at Number 10 last year.

During one episode, Dec stutters and flicks between pages much like Boris Johnson did during the CBI conference.

In another, Ant claims the "British public insist on voting for a bumbling figure".

"Evening, prime minister," Dec adds with a smile.

