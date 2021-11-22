Boris Johnson lost his page during a speech this morning, resulting in a few awkward moments.

While discussing the integrated rail plane to business leaders, the prime minister hilariously lost his place.

Mr Johnson apologises several times while turning the pages in front of him desperately trying to find his place.

Clearly thrown off he said: "Erm, erm, forgive me. Forgive me. Forgive me."

After finding his place, he went on to tell reporters theme park Peppa Pig World is “my kind of place".

He adds they have "very safe streets, disciplined schools" and emphasise mass transit systems.

