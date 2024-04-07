Anthony Joshua sends Tom Allen ‘flying’ with uppercut on Jonathan Ross Show

Tom Allen was taken aback by Anthony Joshua's powerful punch as the pair jokingly faced off against each other on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, 6 April.

The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion practiced moves with the comedian such as a jab and an uppercut.

Allen's moves sent Joshua playfully jumping into the air.

After Allen had a go at punching, the two swapped places with Joshua demonstrating his impressive strength.

As he demonstrated his uppercut, Joshua knocked Allen backward.