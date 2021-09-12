The Arc de Triomphe was wrapped in silver and blue recyclable fabric on Sunday, as a posthumous art installation and tribute to the artists behind its creation, Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

Despite coming up with the concept for the installation called ‘L’ Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ in 1961, the artists never saw its realization.

Jeanne-Claude died in 2009 and Christo in May 2020.

The 14 million-euro installation, which was to be finished last autumn but was disrupted by Covid, will open to the public from September 18 to October 3, when visitors will be able to admire and touch the fabric.