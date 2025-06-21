Aston Merrygold gets emotional as sons interview him for Disney’s Elio

Aston Merrygold got emotional on the press tour of Disney's Elio after a surprise interview with his sons, Grayson Jax and Macaulay Shay.

The JLS singer was surprised by Disney who had organised for his boys to interview him about his debut role as voice actor.

Aston can be seen voicing the character 'Aston' in Disney's Elio, in cinemas June 20, alongside Zoe Saldaña, Yonas Kibreab, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson and Remi Edgerly.

His character works with Aunt Olga played by Zoe Saldaña at Montez Air Force Base, where they find themselves hearing rumours of life outside Earth.