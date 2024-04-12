Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil shares opinion on Back to Black biopic

Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil has explained why watching Back to Black was "therapeutic in a way".

The new biopic charts the singer's rise to stardom, the couple's tumultuous relationship and the inspiration behind Amy's groundbreaking album.

"It was almost therapeutic in a way," Fielder-Civil said of the film.

"There were some parts of it that enabled me to feel like I was seeing a more accurate representation of the relationship... in a sense that it wasn't all about addiction."

