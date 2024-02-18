Bafta-winning actor reveals he’s quit job at Starbucks as people would ‘hassle’ him

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin has revealed he’s ‘quit’ his job at Starbucks, as he thinks people would ‘hassle’ him following his Bafta success last year.

The actor, who is presenting an award at this evening’s ceremony (18 February), says he “hasn’t had any time” to pick up shifts in the coffee chain, which he went back to following last year’s awards.

“If I go in now I’d be getting hassled!”, he joked. “Starbucks has been very good to me.”