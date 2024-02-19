Sophie Ellis-bextor Performs Viral Hit For Star-studded Crowd At Bafta Awards

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed her viral hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” for the star-studded crowd at the 2024 Bafta Awards.

The 2001 song has had a resurgence in the charts after it appeared in the end scene of last year’s blockbuster film Saltburn.

Irish star Barry Keoghan is seen dancing around a mansion, totally naked, to the track.

Wearing a black dress with orange frill, Sophie took to the stage at the Baftas on Sunday evening (18 February) to perform “Murder on the Dancefloor” to an audience that included Keoghan.