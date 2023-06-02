If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Phillip Schofield has said that he “understands how Caroline Flack felt” following his departure from This Morning after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger male colleague.

Ms Flack, an ITV presenter well known for hosting Love Island, died by suicide aged 40 in February 2020.