BBC Radio 2's Paul O'Grady quits show

Paul O’Grady has announced that he is leaving his BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years on air on Sunday afternoons.

The comedian’s last show will be Sunday, 14 August.

Rob Beckett will then take over the slot for a 13-week run of shows.

“I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go,” O’Grady said in a statement.

Sign up to our newsletters.