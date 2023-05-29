Lewis Capaldi covers Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ at Radio 1 Big Weekend

Lewis Capaldi covered Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” during his headline set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The Scottish singer delighted thousands of fans who had descended on Camperdown Park in Dundee for his closing performance on Sunday night (28 May).

Capaldi’s setlist included some of his most loved tracks alongside the special cover of Swift’s song.

He was seen smiling as he strummed his guitar, inviting the packed crowd to sing the words with him.

