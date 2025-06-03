Watch: Will Young discovers ancestral link to medieval royalty

Will Young was stunned to discover his ties to a medieval king in the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? on Tuesday (3 June).

The Pop Idol winner, 46, appeared on the programme to learn more about his grandfather, whom he never knew as he died before the singer was born.

Later in the episode, Young is told that he is related to a king of England who reigned from 1272 – 1307.

“Being related to a king, will it change my behaviour? I mean, the short answer is yes. Yes, it will. What you are beholding is essentially a future despot,” Young joked after the discovery.