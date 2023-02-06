Beyonce accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic

Beyoncé was forced to accept her Grammy Award late after she got stuck in traffic and missed her moment in the spotlight.

The music sensation won Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ but was delayed arriving at the Los Angeles ceremony so the award was collected on her behalf.

Host Trevor Noah belatedly presented the ‘Renaissance’ singer with her award later in the show as she sat at a table with husband Jay Z.

Beyoncé has just one win to go to make Grammys history as the most-decorated artist ever.

