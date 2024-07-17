“Less is more,” Blur’s Dave Rowntree says is the key to maintaining the band’s long-term relationship after multiple hiatuses.

Speaking at the London premiere of the group’s new documentary Blur: To The End on Tuesday, the drummer observed that “anybody who’s kind of working together seven days a week, 365 days a year is going to be sick to the sight of each other.”

Directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly, the film follows the iconic Britpop band on their emotional journey to two nights at Wembley Stadium in 2023 and their first record in 8 years - The Ballad of Darren.

Blur: To The End will be released to UK and Ireland on 19 July.