Succession’s Brian Cox claims AI could be used to write TV shows amid strikes

Succession star Brian Cox has admitted he thinks that AI will be used to write 'nonsense' TV shows amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strikes.

Walkouts over pay and conditions have affected many huge shows, with fans wondering if it means everything will be delayed - or production will turn to other means of getting episodes done.

"The streaming services could easily go to create AI, which would be nonsense and there would never be an original voice", he said.

“There would be some monkey copy of the show, and that is unacceptable."