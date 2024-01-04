Britney Spears says she will ‘never return’ to music industry

Britney Spears said she will “never return to the music industry” as she shot down rumours of a new album on Instagram.

The 42-year-old described claims that she was sourcing songwriters as “trash”.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” Spears wrote.

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album... I will never return to the music industry!”

She went on to say that she only writes “for fun” or for other artists and that she enjoys being a ghostwriter.